Man seriously injured by hit-and-run driver near Palomar College

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday were searching for a hit-and-run motorist who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian near Palomar College in San Marcos.

The 19-year-old victim was hit shortly before 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Borden Road and Comet Circle, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Cornelius Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.

He was crossing West Borden Road outside of the marked crosswalk when he was hit by a truck traveling westbound on West Borden Road, Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the deputy said.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, older model Toyota pickup with damage to the front passenger side, he said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Van Nieuwenhuyzen at 760-510-5259.