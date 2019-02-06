Local elementary school finds increased lead in drinking water

SAN DIEGO — Water from drinking fountains at a local elementary school tested for lead levels higher than district-mandated limits, officials announced.

Parents at Juarez Elementary School in the Serra Mesa area were notified of the test results in a letter this week. District officials noted that the lead levels discovered actually fell below state and national legal requirements, but failed to meet the more stringent standard enforced by San Diego Unified School District.

Federal law requires lead levels under 15 parts per billion, while the district enforces a limit of less than 5 parts per billion. Six different water outlets at Juarez Elementary, including five drinking fountains and one faucet, tested above the 5 ppb requirement.

The fountains have been taken out of service during an investigation into what caused the spike, the district said.

You can view the full testing results here.

Anyone with questions was told to contact the district Safety Office by email at safetyoffice@sandi.net or by phone at 858-627-7174. There is also more information about the district’s testing process on their website.