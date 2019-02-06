Authorities raid 2 North County marijuana dispensaries

SAN DIEGO — Authorities shut down two Valley Center marijuana dispensaries Wednesday, seizing their stock and arresting workers staffing them.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served abatement warrants at about 9 a.m. at Green Valley LLC, 28404 Cole Grade Road, and 24/7 Collective, 27930 Valley Center Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

The enforcement action stemmed from “numerous complaints from the community about both businesses (and their) unpermitted operations,” sheriff’s Sgt. George Crysler said.

During the raid, the personnel seized “large amounts” of processed cannabis, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia, cash and business equipment, and took five employees into custody on suspicion of unlawful sales of marijuana, Crysler said.

In March 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal- cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

“County departments will continue to address illegal marijuana dispensaries throughout the unincorporated communities of San Diego County by enforcing building-code requirements involving illegal or improper occupancy in conjunction with the administrative abatement process,” Crysler said.