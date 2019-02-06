Woman killed in rollover crash on East County freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman died when her car crashed and rolled on Interstate 8 near the Golden Acorn Casino in East County, authorities said.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Huron, California, was heading east when her Honda sedan went out of control and went up an embankment on the north side of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The woman was partially ejected from the car when it rolled over. She died at the accident scene from her injuries.

Investigators said the woman was probably not properly wearing her seat belt.

The CHP had not determined why the woman lost control of her vehicle, but there was snow on the roadway at the time of the accident.

The name of the victim was being withheld until her family can be notified.