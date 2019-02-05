SAN DIEGO - It’s the Lunar New Year and people all over the world will be celebrating this week.
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego
-
Meal prep company launches in San Diego
-
See Scuba Santa at Birch Aquarium
-
Carnival blimp takes flight in San Diego skies
-
Seasonal flavors out now at The Cravory
-
Fun things to do at Farmers Insurance Open
-
-
Take a romantic ride on a gondola during the holidays
-
Celebrate the holidays in Big Bear
-
Daybreaker: Dance your way into the work day
-
New studio offers barre, spin and stretch classes
-
New Zealand-style brewery opens in University Heights
-
-
Birch Aquarium hosts first whale festival
-
Wellness retreat benefits children affected by cancer
-
‘Super blood wolf moon,’ 5 eclipses among 2019’s big astronomy events