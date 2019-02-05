Victim identified in Fox Canyon homicide

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday identified the man who was found in a drainage ditch in San Diego’s Fox Canyon neighborhood.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Jimmy Khieu. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

A 911 call in around 11:30 a.m. Sunday reporting a man down in a ditch behind a home on Auburn Drive near Loris Street, according to San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Arriving officers found a man with trauma to his upper body. Kheiu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information on the man’s death to call SDPD homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.