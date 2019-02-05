Some IB residents still fuming over flooding that damaged cars

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Some Imperial Beach residents are not happy that a storm drain clogged up on Saturday, creating a small lake outside their apartment building.

Four cars parked in the 1400 block of Iris Avenue were damaged when rising water got inside. One woman said water flushed out of her glove compartment when she opened it.

Residents say the City of Imperial Beach could have done more to keep the drain from clogging up.

“It’d be nice, tax payer’s money be spent wisely to keep streets clean … In the outcome, who pays for it? The people whose cars were damaged,” Joe Conde said.

The city says workers did clear that drain and many others before the storm hit, but strong winds knocked down several branches and leaves from nearby trees, which helped dam up the drain. A city worker was sent to the area Saturday to clear the clogged drain.