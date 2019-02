ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of trying to rob an Escondido bank Tuesday.

Authorities say the man attempted to rob the Wells Fargo at 1510 W. Valley Parkway.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing gray clothing and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the incident should call FBI San Diego at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

#FBI Seeks assistance identifying this man. 2/5/19 attempted robbery, Wells Fargo Bank, 1510 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido Tips to SD FBI at 858-320-1800, https://t.co/oHQxWopoYD or SD Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/o51BFouMRm or 888-580-8477 pic.twitter.com/tnXOWMvaat — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) February 6, 2019

Help us identifying the man in these photos who attempted to rob Wells Fargo At 1510 W. Valley Parkway, Escondido Subject Description: White Male, wearing all gray, with surgical mask over face Submit Tips to SD FBI at 858-320-1800 or https://t.co/khjijbLsoS pic.twitter.com/EqghvLRemq — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) February 6, 2019