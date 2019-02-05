Gunman rides off on bicycle after robbing cell phone store

SAN DIEGO — A gunman robbed a cell phone store in the Corridor neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 11:20 a.m., a suspect walked into Cricket Wireless at 3648 University Avenue, showed a handgun and made a demand, said San Diego Police Officer Delimitros. The suspect was last seen leaving on a bicycle.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ with a medium build and a pony tail. He was wearing a blue Chargers jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.