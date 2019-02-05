Deadly crash kills 2 in North County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a car crash in Oceanside Tuesday, said officials.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near South Coast Highway at Oceanside Boulevard.
Roads were closed in all directions at the intersection as a result of the collision.
All roads remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story with more details as more information becomes available.
33.183599 -117.369253