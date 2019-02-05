Coronado High student accused of making social media threat

CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado High School student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making threats of violence toward another youth enrolled at the campus.

The menacing statements surfaced on social media Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Coronado Police Department.

Officers went to the alleged perpetrator’s home and took the suspect into custody without incident. Officials withheld the arrestee’s name, age, gender and grade level, along with details on the nature of the alleged threats.

“There was no threat to the students or staff on the high school campus, and the school was not requested to go into lockdown,” the police advisory states. “The police department takes every threat of violence seriously, and each threat is thoroughly investigated.”