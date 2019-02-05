City repeals law against sleeping in vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal a 1983 ordinance banning residents from sleeping in their vehicles on streets within city limits.

The law was adopted 35 years ago in an effort to clean up city street. Under the law, anyone caught sleeping on public streets in their car or camper could be cited and forced to pay a fine. If the person didn't pay the fines, authorities could eventually impound the vehicle.

