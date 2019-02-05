Cal Fire prepares for snow, rain in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Rescue crews with Cal Fire were prepared Tuesday as a new storm was expected to bring rain and snow to East County.

The snow started falling in portions of Pine Valley Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters predicted more snow was on the way, with snow levels expected to drop as the third in a series of storms hit San Diego.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday for the county mountains, cautioning residents about frigid temperatures and difficult travel conditions in mountain locales.

The snow level is expected to drop to 4,500 feet by Tuesday afternoon then plunge to 3,500 feet as the temperatures drop Tuesday evening, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Mountain communities above 3,500 feet are forecast to get between three and six inches of snow Tuesday, the meteorologist said.

Scattered showers will be possible until early Wednesday morning, with coastal and inland-valley areas expected to get up to three-tenths of an inch of rainfall Tuesday, according to the NWS. Up to eight-tenths of an inch of precipitation is forecast for the county mountains while the deserts will get less than one-tenth of an inch.

The Urban Search and Rescue with Cal Fire suggested drivers should "be prepared for everything."

"The fog level is really low and it may clear up--then you're in a deep fog again. Just be aware and slow down," said a spokesman for Cal Fire.

Freezing rain and wind speeds were also a cause of concern for drivers in the area.