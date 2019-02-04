Woman driving stolen pickup truck arrested after police pursuit, police say

SAN DIEGO — A 48-year-old woman driving a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday morning after leading officers on a chase from the Mission Valley area to Mira Mesa, police said.

A motorist left his Dodge Ram running at the 7-Eleven at 5150 Linda Vista Road, and a woman jumped into the pickup truck and took off, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers spotted the pickup on Friars Road around 3 a.m. and chased the truck as it continued onto Interstate 8 and northbound Interstate 5, Delimitros said.

The motorist transitioned to eastbound state Route 52 then to northbound 805 before exiting eastbound on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The pickup ran over a spike strip on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Westonhill Drive and the woman was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 a.m., Delimitros said.

One of the patrol cars also ran over the spike strips, SDPD public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The 48-year-old woman, later identified as Patricia Yvonne Tate, was booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and felony evading.

Tate was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.