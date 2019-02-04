Soap opera star Kristoff St. John dead at 52, TMZ reports

Posted 6:45 AM, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49AM, February 4, 2019

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Actor Kristoff St. John attends the 45th NAACP Awards Non-Televised Awards Ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 21, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP)

LOS ANGELES — Emmy-nominated actor Kristoff St. John  was found dead at his Los Angeles home Sunday, said authorities.

His body was discovered after a friend went to check on him at his San Fernando Valley home, TMZ reported. St. John was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. John starred in the soap opera ‘Young and the Restless,’ as Neil Winters. His role earned him ten NAACP Image Awards and nine Daytime Emmy nominations.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

