× Soap opera star Kristoff St. John dead at 52, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Emmy-nominated actor Kristoff St. John was found dead at his Los Angeles home Sunday, said authorities.

His body was discovered after a friend went to check on him at his San Fernando Valley home, TMZ reported. St. John was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. John starred in the soap opera ‘Young and the Restless,’ as Neil Winters. His role earned him ten NAACP Image Awards and nine Daytime Emmy nominations.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.