Sinkhole closes road near elementary school on Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A partially collapsed roadway on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton prompted the street’s closure Monday.

Carnes Road near Wire Mountain Road was closed, according to a Facebook post from the military base. The closure was affecting vehicular access to nearby Santa Margarita Elementary and parents were given instructions for student pickup and drop off.

Stuart Mesa Road just north of the 41 Area to Las Pulgas Road remained closed Monday due to flooding and poor road conditions, along with Beach Club Road. Traffic control points were set up on Basilone Road from the 51 Area gas station to San Onofre housing.

Road Closure:

Carnes Rd near Wire Mountain Rd is temporarily closed. Follow directions from law enforcement on the scene. Base personnel are working to open the road as soon as possible. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/mEyJkmRP1D — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) February 4, 2019