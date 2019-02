JULIAN, Calif. — A mudslide blocked one lane of highway in Julian Monday night.

The mudslide, reported just after 6 p.m., was blocking the eastbound lane on state Route 78 at Wynola Road (Banner Grade), Caltrans San Diego tweeted. That portion of the highway was operating as one-way traffic control.

