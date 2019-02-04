× Mother and daughter lose combined 120 pounds in effort to save their lives

NORFOLK, VA — A Hampton Roads family is revealing how a wellness journey to lose a combined 120 pounds saved their lives in the new book “Change Your Mind, Change Your Waistline”.

“It wasn’t an easy process, but it has certainly been worth it,” Tamika Quinn writes in the book.

Quinn was just 27 years old when she survived two strokes, brought on by uncontrolled high blood pressure and obesity.

“I never thought at 27, the headache that I woke up with would actually be a stroke,” said Quinn during an interview on News 3 This Morning. “I had to relearn how to walk, how to feed myself. I had to relearn everything.”

Yeas later, her then eight-year-old daughter Cashara developed high cholesterol and obesity.

“It was so high, they immediately sent us over to CHKD to see a cardiologist,” Quinn remembers. “I didn’t want that for my daughter.”

Quinn said her family joined a weight loss program at CHKD to learn proper nutrition and how to change their habits at home.

“For us to be successful, we had to have our entire household on board,” said Quinn. “We are a team and we are making this lifestyle change.”

Quinn said it was also important to reinforce to her daughter that being overweight had nothing to do with her beauty or self-worth, and that they were making changes only to improve their health.

“Having my mom there to support me, reinforce that I’m beautiful, it really helped with my self confidence,” Cashara said.

Cashara, now a sophomore at Hampton University, said her mother’s decision to bring the entire family on their wellness journey made the difference.

“Because my mom made sure everyone around us was inclusive with the process, it really helped a lot,” Cashara said.

Quinn has maintained 80 pounds in weight loss over several years, and her daughter has maintained 40 pounds in weight loss. Most importantly, they say, are their healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

“You can totally change your health just by dieting,” said Quinn. “It can be done.”