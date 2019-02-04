Man charged in fatal shooting near park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A young man who allegedly opened fire on two men with a handgun, killing one of them, during a confrontation near Colina del Sol park three days before Christmas pleaded not guilty Monday to murder, attempted murder and firearm possession charges.

Mason Williams, 20, was arrested last Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting in the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Williams allegedly was in a group of three or four men who got into an argument with Dionte Floyd, 31, and 38-year-old Dashe Wallace as the pair walked through the mid-city neighborhood shortly before 6 p.m. The dispute turned physical and then erupted in gunfire, after which the group that included the shooter ran off, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Medics took the wounded men to a hospital, where Floyd was pronounced dead. Wallace survived his wounds.

It remains unclear if the victims were shot by a sole gunman or more than one, Dupree said. The lieutenant declined to comment on a possible motive for the shooting or disclose what led to the suspect's arrest.

Williams, who was being held without bail, is due to return to court next Monday for a status conference.