Lorena Gonzalez announces candidacy for Calif. secretary of state

SAN DIEGO — Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced her 2022 candidacy Monday for California secretary of state.

Gonzalez said she plans to run for re-election in Assembly District 80 in 2020, a seat she has held since 2013. After that, she aims to become the first Latina elected to statewide office in California history. She has won at least 70 percent of the vote in all four elections in which she has run.

“Empowering people has been my life’s work — and as chief elections officer we can continue that by ensuring everyone their right to vote and access to the ballot box,” Gonzalez said in an email to supporters.

Gonzalez has authored a number of pro-worker and pro-voter bills and laws since taking office with varying degrees of success, chief among them the 2015 New Motor Voter Act. The law automatically registers state residents to vote when they receive a California license, but registration errors by the state Department of Motor Vehicles affected the ballots of more than 100,000 state residents since the program launched last April.

After announcing her bid for secretary of state, Gonzalez announced her newest bill, which would establish weekend voting for state residents, requiring polls to be open for at least eight hours on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday prior to an election. She has also penned bills and laws supporting nail salon workers, professional cheerleaders and paid sick leave for workers.

Gonzalez is the fifth person to enter the 2022 secretary of state race, joining Sens. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, and Bob Wieckowski, D-Fremont.