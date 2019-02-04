Latest storm to bring rain, snow to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A final storm system is expected to drop moderate rainfall Monday and could even bring snow to the San Diego County mountains, forecasters said.

Intermittent showers will begin Monday morning and persist through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal and inland-valley areas are expected to get anywhere between four-tenths of an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall Monday while between 1.5 and 2.3 inches is forecast for the county mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch is expected in the county deserts, forecasters said.

Snow levels will be around 5,500 feet Monday then drop to around 3,500 by Tuesday night, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

"Anywhere from three to six inches of snow is possible above 6,000 feet through Tuesday night," Miller said.

The NWS issued a winter storm watch that will take effect Tuesday morning and remain through Tuesday night for the county mountains, including Julian and Pine Valley.

The icy conditions along with gusty winds in mountain passes could create hazardous conditions on the roads, especially on Interstate 8, Miller said.

A high surf advisory, with waves ranging from 3 to 7 feet, will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

The scattered showers will remain until Tuesday night and the storm cell is expected to exit the region by Wednesday morning, Miller said.