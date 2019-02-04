Julian prepares for snow

JULIAN, Calif. — Those in Julian braved the rain as they got ready for the snow Monday night.

FOX 5 caught up with Sue and Robert Trout as they were out getting supplies in case they get snowed in.

“We love the snow on our property and to feel the crunch, crunch, crunch under our feet. A little snowball fight, you know,” Sue Trout said.

FOX 5 also met Cindy and Chris Hall, who made a trip up from San Diego.

“We talked about coming up and doing this for a couple of years and we thought OK, we’re doing it now,” Chris Hall said.

The Halls said they came prepared.

“I went into the garage tonight and I tried putting the chains on the car. They fit. I was able to put them on. Checked the windshield washer fluid. All the good stuff. So I’m ready for a storm. Come on,” Chris Hall said.

Also preparing were businesses like Romano’s Restaurant.

“We just prepare for a lot of people coming in because snow means tourists and we just get really busy,” waitress Justice Calica said.

Tourism is a good thing for the economy, but not always a pleasant thing for locals.

“The only thing that isn’t so much fun is sometimes too many tourists come up here and the amenities up here are growing smaller and smaller,” Sue Trout said.

“It will be a mad house tomorrow,” her husband said.

For those who will be embracing the snow, authorities and first responders are asking people to think safety first. Some reminders are to have your phones charged and to bring plenty of food and water, warm clothes and blankets and a tank full of gas. Those who are used to the snow add to pack your patience.

“If you’re going to go out to eat, be ready for a little bit of a wait because there is not that much in town. So be ready for wherever you’re going. There’s going to be a crowd,” Calica said.

If you’re in areas where temperatures are expected to be freezing, remember to bring your pets and plants inside, and if you have to drive on the snowy, slick roads, have your tire chains ready.

Also in Julian Monday night, a mudslide was blocking the eastbound lane of state Route 78 at Wynola Road. That portion of the highway was operating as one-way traffic control.