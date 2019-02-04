× Impatient customer attacks woman, stabs man at gas station

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A customer who became impatient while a woman and a clerk were arguing at an Arco gas station attacked the woman and stabbed another customer who came to her aid.

The violence took place just before 10 a.m. Monday at an Arco gas station at 8659 Jamacha Road in Spring Valley. A woman was at the pay kiosk disputing a charge with the clerk. A man waiting behind her to pay for his gas became impatient and stepped in front of her, she told FOX 5. The woman told the man to wait until she was done, but he got angry and assaulted her, she said.

Another customer came to the woman’s defense, but her assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The man with the knife was last seen driving away from the gas station in a older brown Cadillac. Witnesses said he was wearing a Chargers shirt.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.