Car slams into woman’s bedroom

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- A car went out of control and slammed into the corner bedroom of a woman in Spring Valley early Monday.

Marissa Bell was lying in her bed Monday morning enjoying some extra minutes of sleep before getting up when she had a very close call.

“Maybe 5 or 10 minutes after I got up, I was in the bathroom, and I heard a big boom and all this crashing noise!” Bell said.

That big boom was a car slamming right into the corner of her bedroom.

“I took a peek in my bedroom and I saw a car sitting in the middle of the room.”

It happened around 7 o’clock in the morning. The driver of the car was traveling up a small incline on Highlands Boulevard at South Barcelona Street when he swerved and lost control, hitting a utility box. The car then careened down a hillside and smashed into the corner of the house.

“A lot of debris fell onto the bed," Bell said. "If I had been there…"

A neighbor helped the man out of the car. He was able to walk on his own but did go to the hospital to be checked out. Once first responders, arrived the car was towed back up the hill. The house has been "red tagged" after a building inspector deemed it uninhabitable.

“The county came out to inspect. We just turned off the utilities and the people are vacating the house as we speak," Capt. Brian Kopf with the San Miguel Fire Department said.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. It was not clear how long the residents will be out of their home.