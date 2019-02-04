26-year-old stabbed in fight over money at independent living facility

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds during an argument with another resident at an independent living facility in San Diego, authorities said Monday.

The stabbing was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of 54th St., San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

It started with a verbal argument inside the residence about money owed and “became physical and one of the residents produced a knife and stabbed the other resident twice,” Tansey said.

The victim was stabbed once in the chest and once in the left arm, the sergeant said. He was taken to a hospital with wounds considered serious but not life-threatening, Tansey said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Luis Mandevil, fled the scene, he said. Mandevil is described as black, 6 feet tall, between 230 and 250 pounds, with short hair and a beard.

He last was seen wearing a blue or red shirt and gray jogging pants.