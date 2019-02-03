Woman shot in leg following possible domestic dispute, police say

SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in Linda Vista Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7500 block of Linda Vista Road around 11:30 a.m., San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Investigators believe the shooting might be domestic-violence related, but were having a hard time getting details, Delimitros said.

“She’s being uncooperative,” he said of the victim. “We’re trying to figure out what really happened.”

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.