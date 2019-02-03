× Rapper 21 Savage arrested by ICE agents, may be deported back to United Kingdom: sources

ATLANTA — Rapper 21 Savage was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta Sunday, sources say.

He was arrested hours before the Super Bowl in the city he calls his hometown.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph claimed to be from Atlanta like fellow rappers T.I., Big Boi, Andre 3000 and Gucci Mane.

However, Abraham-Jospeh is apparently from the United Kingdom. He was taken into ICE custody in a “target operation,” due to an expired visa, said a spokesman for ICE, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The rapper’s visa allegedly expired in 2006.

He performed at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta Thursday.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more details as more information becomes available.