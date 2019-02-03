Dozens of cars damaged during weekend rainstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Residents in Imperial Beach said their cars were damaged = after their street flooded during Saturday's rainstorm.

Rainfall totals of a half-inch to almost a full inch of rain an hour were recorded Saturday in northwest San Diego County, the National Weather Service reported.

Several Imperial Beach residents felt the impact of the weather.

"I came home to my car probably halfway covered in water almost to the door handle," Imperial Beach resident Sarah Cameron said.

Cameron lives in the 1400 block of Iris Avenue. She said trucks driving on the street pushed approximately 10 to 15 waves into her car and its engine.

Another resident described water coming out of her glove compartment.

This is not the first time that Iris Avenue has flooded during heavy rainfall, Imperial Beach residents claim.

City crews responded during the storm and uncovered storm drains to help the water escape, but Cameron said the drain in front of her home clogged and the street flooded anyways.

"They need to drain this. This is not the first time it’s happened," Cameron said. "This street just gets so backed up with water."

Cameron left notes on her neighbors' cars, asking them to join her in contacting city officials to inspect the drains and prevent this from happening again.