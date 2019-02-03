2 killed, 2 hospitalized after small plane crashes into Orange County neighborhood

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home near Anaheim Sunday, killing at least two people and leaving two others wounded, authorities said.

The Cessna 414A had just departed the Fullerton Municipal Airport when the incident happened under unknown circumstances, Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration told KTLA.

The Orange County Fire Authority said crews were responding to the blaze.

“Local authorities say there are injuries on the ground,” Kenitzer said. “The number of people on board the aircraft is not presently known.”

Two houses were involved in the flames, OCFA told KTLA.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, Kenitzer told KTLA.

Firefighter may have been injured, being taken to an ambulance @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Nrtyqykgcp — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 3, 2019

