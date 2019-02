Please enable Javascript to watch this video

San Diego, Calif. -- A tree fell on six cars near the San Diego Zoo Saturday in result to the severe storm.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Throughout the day and into the evening city crews worked to remove the tree. Owners were also allowed to retrieve their things.

Hung Cao's car was one of the six cars that were crushed.

"I saw the tree from afar and I thought it missed my car," said Cao. "This is actually my wife's car and she is out of town so she won't be happy."