Train fatally strikes man in North County

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was struck and killed by a Pacific Surfliner train in Carlsbad Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8:15 a.m. at the Carlsbad Village Station, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins.

The tracks at the station were closed shortly after the incident while sheriff’s deputies investigated. Passengers aboard the train involved in the crash, train 562, had to wait before being allowed to disembark in Solana Beach, and passengers bound for San Diego were asked to transfer to Train 1564, according to the Pacific Surfliner Twitter page.

Train 1569 was canceled due to the accident, and customers were advised to use train 1573 instead. Train 1767 was expected to incur a lengthy delay.

The North County Transit District tweeted that COASTER trains won’t stop at the Carlsbad Village Station until further notice due to the investigation. Passengers can still board at Oceanside or Poinsettia, NCTD said.

#NCTDAlert: The Carlsbad Village Station is closed till further notice due to the earlier trespasser incident. COASTER service will not stop at Carlsbad Village Station. Please plan to board at Oceanside or Poinsettia for COASTER service. pic.twitter.com/lmcHpZmAEW — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) February 2, 2019

Tracks in the area were re-opened by 10:30 a.m., but Pacific Surfliner trains were expected to continue to experience delays while congestion from the track closure dissipates.

Perkins said there was no further description of the man killed.