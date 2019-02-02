Teen riding scooter suffers broken leg in crash with SUV

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning with multiple leg fractures suffered in an accident in the Midway area of San Diego.

Police responded at 9:10 p.m. Friday to the 2700 block of Truxtun Road and determined the victim was riding a scooter southbound on the west sidewalk when a 35-year-old woman driving her 2016 Land Rover northbound made a left turn into a driveway and the teenager hit the passenger side of the SUV, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital with two open fractures to his lower leg, Heims said.

San Diego Police Traffic Division investigated the crash.

No arrest was reported.