Swift water rescue teams on high alert

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego swift water rescue team pulled two people and their dogs from a car after it was trapped by floodwaters on Hollister Road in the Tijuana River Valley, rescuers said.

“If you see road closed signs, if you see water, turn around and try to find another way," said rescuer Rob Eichelberger.

Heavy rain flooded several areas around San Diego County including streets in Imperial Beach and Mission Valley.

Avienda del Rio near Fashion Valley was closed due to flooding of the San Diego River.