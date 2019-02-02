Suspect on the loose after 2 armed robberies Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man committed two armed robberies Saturday night.

The first robbery took place around 7:30 p.m., in the 2300 block of South Escondido Boulevard. The man escaped with cash from the register. Ten minutes later he robbed a store near Del Lago Boulevard, taking $300 in cash, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police are still searching for the man, who was described as wearing a hoodie and black hat.

