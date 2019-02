× Over 2,000 without power in SD communities

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric reported a series of unplanned power outages in Southern California Saturday evening.

Communities in North Vista, Oceanside, San Juan Capistrano and Rainbow have been affected.

SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine causes. In San Juan Capistrano, the outage was due to severe weather.

Over 2 thousand people are out of power right now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.