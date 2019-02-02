National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning in SD County

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern San Diego County until 4 p.m. Saturday evening.
Previously, the NWS issued a Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for San Diego County until 5:30 p.m.
Heavy rainfall is expected to peak between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Up to one-half inch rainfall with generate per hour, likely causing urban and small steam flooding in the advisory area. At 3:01 p.m., a severe rain squall was located along a line extending from near Vista to 20 miles west of Imperial Beach, moving east at 25 mph. The warning includes portions of the San Diego city limits.
No thunder or lightning, but severe winds are expected with heavy rain through 4 p.m.
The 60 mph winds are considered a hazard by the NWS, and expected to damage roofs, siding and trees.
Impacted locations include: Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Coronado and Del Mar.
The NWS warned that this is a dangerous situation. The storm is capable of producing widespread wind damage across the San Diego area, especially in the San Diego Bay.
NWS asked everyone to immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.
Previously, NWS reported locations such as Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, San Clemente and Encinitas, National City, La Mesa and Poway will most likely experience flooding.
The NWS issued precautionary actions to take if flooding occurs, stating most flood deaths occur in vehicles. They asked everyone to avoid driving through flooded roadways.
To report severe weather in your area, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service Office in San Diego.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.