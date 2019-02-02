National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning in SD County

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern San Diego County until 4 p.m. Saturday evening.

Previously, the NWS issued a Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for San Diego County until 5:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Escondido CA, Vista CA, San Marcos CA until 5:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/8hcHdCCOnl — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 2, 2019

Heavy rainfall is expected to peak between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Up to one-half inch rainfall with generate per hour, likely causing urban and small steam flooding in the advisory area. At 3:01 p.m., a severe rain squall was located along a line extending from near Vista to 20 miles west of Imperial Beach, moving east at 25 mph. The warning includes portions of the San Diego city limits.

No thunder or lightning, but severe winds are expected with heavy rain through 4 p.m.

The 60 mph winds are considered a hazard by the NWS, and expected to damage roofs, siding and trees.

Impacted locations include: Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Coronado and Del Mar.

We're expecting damaging winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines. We are NOT expecting lightning. — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 2, 2019

The NWS warned that this is a dangerous situation. The storm is capable of producing widespread wind damage across the San Diego area, especially in the San Diego Bay.

NWS asked everyone to immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

Wind and rain coming down hard on I-5 N approaching Del Mar. We’ve already passed one fender bender. Stay safe everyone! And stay with @fox5sandiego for storm coverage at 6 & 10 #LiveOnFox5 #SanDiego #CaWx pic.twitter.com/xyxCTS1f7j — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) February 2, 2019

Previously, NWS reported locations such as Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, San Clemente and Encinitas, National City, La Mesa and Poway will most likely experience flooding.

⚠️Flooding Warning⚠️ Parts of the San Diego River in Fashion Valley may flood with the incoming storm. Link below for more info. Remember, turn around, don't drown! #CAwx#FloodSafety #sandiegowxhttps://t.co/un8IZ8KDlF pic.twitter.com/uVJRNv38vt — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 2, 2019

The NWS issued precautionary actions to take if flooding occurs, stating most flood deaths occur in vehicles. They asked everyone to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

To report severe weather in your area, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service Office in San Diego.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.