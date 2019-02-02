Man barricades self inside North County home

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man wanted by police surrendered after he barricaded himself in an Escondido home. This after officers spotted him Saturday morning, triggering a SWAT standoff that continued into the afternoon.

Police began following a man wanted for several felony warrants around 10:30 a.m. while he was driving near the intersection of El Norte Parkway and Broadway, Escondido Police Lt. Mark Petersen said.

The man fled, leading police on a chase before ditching his car and entering the back door of a home in a neighborhood near 1300 block of Rincon Road Petersen said.

The residents were home at the time but were able to escape unharmed. The man barricaded windows and doors of the home and refused to come out.

“We heard the helicopter first. And then the cop cars just started coming and then there are officers on the roofs with their guns,” said one resident.

Residents we spoke to didn’t want to go on camera but tell FOX 5 they’re not surprised.

“When we realized the house that they chose we realized it’s a problem house we’ve had in our neighborhood for at least ten or fifteen years,” said the resident. “If he chose to run there it’s because he’d been there in the past, and I’m sure it was purchasing drugs or something.”

SWAT officers were called in, and police were attempting to negotiate with the man to get him to come out of the home as of 1:15 p.m., Petersen said.

The suspect, a 40 year old Escondido man finally surrendered to officers shortly after 2 p.m.