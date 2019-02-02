Bluff collapse halts train traffic hours after fatal crash

DEL MAR, Calif. — A bluff collapse stopped Pacific Surfliner train traffic in North County just hours after a train struck a pedestrian and caused major delays.

Train traffic was stopped between Sorrento Valley and Solana Beach as of about 1 p.m., according to the Pacific Surfliner Twitter account.

UPDATE: ALL train traffic is stopped btwn #SorentoValley and #SolanaBeach due to bluff movement; estimated delays are 2 hours; updates to follow — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) February 2, 2019

A later Tweet cited “storm-related track impacts” in Del Mar as the cause. Trains 768 and 1573 were being delayed.

Tracks were already closed for much of the morning after a man was struck and killed by a Pacific Surfliner train in Carlsbad around 8:15 a.m. Train traffic had resumed by 10:30 a.m., though there was still a significant backlog.