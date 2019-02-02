4 shot after fight breaks out at Encanto house party

SAN DIEGO — Four people were struck by gunfire after a fight escalated at a house party in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood, said police.

The fight between several people occurred at a home located in the 6800 block of Springfield Street just before midnight Friday, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

At some point during the altercation, a man fired multiple shots at a group of people, striking four, in the front yard of the house.

One of the four victims suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition. The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer Buttle.

The suspect was described as a black male in dark clothing. No other information about the suspect was provided.

Witnesses had conflicting information about the incident, the officer said.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.