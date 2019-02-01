Threatening graffiti prompts security increases at 2 North County high schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif -- An increased law enforcement presence is expected at Vista and Rancho Buena Vista high schools Friday in response to vague and apparently unfounded graffiti threats in boys' restrooms, a sheriff's sergeant said.

"There is no evidence to suggest these threats are credible or related," San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Shane Watts said Thursday night.

The threats were discovered Thursday at the two Vista schools, Watts said.

"The Sheriff's Department has been working with Vista Unified School District to investigate these incidents," Watts said. "All threats are taken seriously, and those found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."