Student arrested on suspicion of having gun at school

EL CAJON, Calif. — A Valhalla High School student who allegedly had a handgun on campus was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Around 2:15 p.m., a student told a school resource officer that he had seen another student with the weapon and a loaded magazine inside his classroom.

After the officer broadcasted a description, the suspect student was seen walking away from the school. Deputies detained the student, who said he was not in possession of a handgun and claimed he didn’t have one.

Deputies searched the area for the handgun but didn’t find it. The student was taken to his home to be released to his mother when school staff located the weapon and a loaded magazine on campus. The magazine had one round in it and was inserted backwards into the handgun.

The student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall.