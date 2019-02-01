Police search for missing Oceanside man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Police are searching for a 55-year-old man from Oceanside who has been missing for nearly a month.

John Sturkie was last seen around 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at his Oceanside home, according to police. Sturkie's wife said he came home in a rush and said he planned to go to the beach. His phone was tracked to El Cajon on Jan. 5 and 6, until his phone died.

Police say Sturkie frequents Palomar Mountain, Julian, Brawley/Calipatria and mud caves in Anza-Borrego.



He is described as 6'5" and 243 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald with a salt-and-pepper goatee. He drives a 2015 silver Toyota Tundra 4WD with lift kit and California license plate No. 62517F2.

Anyone with information should call Elizabeth Bunn of Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4069 or email ebunn@ci.oceanside.ca.us.