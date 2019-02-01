Police search for missing 74-year-old man

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a 74-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Richard “Rick” Wilson was last seen leaving his home in his vehicle around 2 p.m. He was on his way to the DMV on Normal Street, but did not make it there and has not been seen since.

Wilson’s family said he has been suffering from occasional memory loss, finds driving at night difficult and takes medication for chronic back pain.

Wilson is described as white, 6’5″ and 250 pounds. His vehicle has a California license plate with No. DP452DM.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts should call SDPD at 619-531-2000.