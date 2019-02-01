Police: Man wounds girlfriend, kills her 5-year-old son before taking own life

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a man reportedly called 911, telling dispatchers that he killed his girlfriend and her son, before taking his own life.

According to Dayton Daily News, a 33-year-old man who described himself as an Army veteran allegedly shot his girlfriend and killed her son at a Miami Township apartment Friday morning.

Police said when they arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. they discovered the man and the boy, 5, dead. The 27-year-old woman, reportedly the suspect’s girlfriend, was wounded. She is currently in critical condition.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch allegedly received a call from the suspect saying, “I just killed my girlfriend and her son and I’m about to kill myself. I’m just saying I’m sorry.”

Police Chief Ron Hess told the newspaper investigators believe he shot himself as soon as he called dispatch.

Another 911 caller said the shooting happened on Facebook Live.

“My friend just killed himself on Facebook,” she said in the 911 call obtained by Dayton Daily News. “He called me and told me he was going to and then he said he’d get on Facebook Live. I got on Facebook Live and he did it online.”

Several other people reportedly called 911, including the suspect’s mother and a woman who claimed to have a child with the suspect.

“My son’s dad just killed his girlfriend and her son…. He just put the gun to his head and hung up the phone,” the woman reportedly told dispatch.

No identities have been released.

All three individuals involved lived at the apartment. Miami Township police told Dayton Daily News that the man does not appear to have any prior criminal history.

This is an ongoing investigation.