National City officials prepare for weekend storm

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City fire officials Friday were preparing for the weekend storm after one of the last major rain storms in San Diego County left roads looking like rivers.

Mark Beveridge, a battalion chief with National City Fire Department, says the large amount of water in such a short amount of time was too much for the city's infrastructure.

"When that happens, regardless of what kind of sewers and drains and anything that you have, those are going to be overwhelmed," Beveridge said.

Dozens of cars were left stranded and many risked it, driving through flooded streets anyway. Beveridge says there were about 15 water rescues during the strong storm in December. It was one of the worst Beveridge has seen in his nearly 30-year career.

This weekend, the city's fire department is well-staffed and ready to take on what the weekend may bring, but they don’t act alone. Lifeguards and water rescue teams will be stationed throughout the county.

As always, sandbags are being offered across the county and residents are highly recommended to take advantage.