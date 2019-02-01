MCAS Miramar set to hold training exercises

SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will hold training exercises Friday for two of its aircraft squadrons.

Miramar’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting unit will conduct a controlled burn exercise, beginning at 5 a.m. According to Marine Corps officials, flames and smoke may be visible from civilian roadways but are not expected to affect driving conditions.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing will begin its training exercise later in the morning at 10 a.m. County residents in the Del Mar, University City and Carmel Valley areas can expect to see military air traffic as the unit heads to its training zone above the Pacific Ocean. The unit’s flight exercises are expected to last four-to-six hours.

Neither exercise is expected to affect the public, according to Marine Corps officials. Residents can visit miramar.marines.mil for more information about MCAS Miramar.