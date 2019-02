SAN DIEGO — A man riding a scooter was injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ocean Beach Friday night, police said.

Witnesses say a grey minivan hit a 36-year-old man near the intersection of Voltaire and Froude streets around 9:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

The minivan was last seen headed west on Greene Street.