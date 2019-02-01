× Freeway signs unveiled for San Diego’s Little Saigon

SAN DIEGO — A group of state and local officials unveiled freeway signs Friday along Interstate 15 indicating the city’s Little Saigon District as a cultural landmark.

The city of San Diego designated the Little Saigon area, which sits between the neighborhoods of City Heights and Talmadge, in 2013. Assembly members Todd Gloria, Lorena Gonzalez and Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, crafted a resolution last year to formally recognize the area as a cultural landmark.

“Little Saigon is a vibrant cultural hub in the city of San Diego,” Gloria said. “It’s a place we should take pride in and increase its visibility. These wayfinding signs along I-15 will properly recognize Little Saigon and encourage more folks to visit and support the district.”

Gloria attended the unveiling ceremony alongside City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez and Little Saigon Foundation representative Su Nguyen. The signs will eventually go up near the I-15 freeway exits for El Cajon Boulevard.

“The cultural landmark freeway signs for the Little Saigon District are an exciting opportunity to bring even more visibility to this vibrant area,” Gomez said. “This is an example of strong local and state partnerships to strengthen our communities.”