FBI searching for South Bay bank robber

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Authorities Friday were searching for a man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Imperial Beach.

A masked man walked into the bank at 1100 Palm Avenue shortly before 3:10 p.m. Thursday and began yelling, ”Give me the money, I want $100 bills,” according to Sgt. Leonel Gurrola of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect walked up to three different bank tellers and took an undetermined amount of money, then ran from the bank northbound on 11th Street, Gurrola said.

A witness saw a black four-door Nissan Altima with two women inside leave the area soon after the robbery.

The suspect was described as a man, unknown race, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, wearing a black and white mask, red long sleeve hooded

sweatshirt, blue jeans and two-tone black and white colored shoes, Gurrola said.

Deputies and detectives searched the area around the bank for the suspect, but he was not located.

No weapon was used and no injuries were reported.

The FBI was notified and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.