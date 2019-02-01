Chula Vista Fire Department deploys 2-man patrols for faster emergency response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, CALIF -- The Chula Vista Fire Department is experimenting with a new, faster way to respond to emergencies.

Friday, the department unveiled its new "squad response unit." The small two-man crews will be patrolling in SUVs or small trucks out in the East Chula Vista area in order to decrease response time to emergency calls. Last year department brass told FOX 5 that the force was having a tough time meeting their response time goals.

"Instead of a unit being housed in a fire station waiting on a call, we are going to have units in areas of the city that we know are having trouble meeting response thresholds," said Chief Jim Geering.

Faster response times could mean a better fire rating for the city, which means lower insurance rates for property owners, Geering said.

David Bringas, has lived in the East Chula Vista-Otay Ranch area for 18 years. He said he appreciates the effort.

"I think it's critical for every part of the city to have an adequate response time for safety," said Bringas. "If this allows them to have a quicker response time and be able to service us as residents better and help us with home insurance, I think that's a great thing."